Columbine school shooting survivor Austin Eubanks found dead in his home

Steamboat Springs, Colo. – A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died. Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.

There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks' best friend.

In this April 25, 1999 file photo, shooting victim Austin Eubanks hugs his girlfriend during a community wide memorial service in Littleton, Colo., for the victims of the shooting rampage at Columbine High School the previous week. Bebeto Matthews / AP

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment center and travelled the U.S. telling his story .

CBS Denver reports that Eubanks' family released the following statement:

"Unfortunately Austin lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face. Helping to build a community of support is what meant the most to Austin, and we plan to continue his work. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time."

CBS Denver reports that Eubanks spoke in 2018 at a press conference launching the "Lift The Label" campaign, a state-wide movement aimed ending the stigma associated with seeking treatment for opioid addiction.