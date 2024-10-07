Here's how many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the mainland U.S.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Hurricanes are rated on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which includes five categories based on the storm's sustained wind speeds. It also estimates possible damage to property, ranging from "some damage" to "catastrophic."

The highest is Category 5, which is marked by a storm that has sustained wind speed of 158 mph or higher for at least one minute.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there have been an estimated 42 tropical cyclones that have reached Category 5 status in the Atlantic Basin since 1924, the most recent being Hurricane Milton, which is churning toward Florida's Gulf Coast as a powerful storm.

This number is likely higher because satellite monitoring technology was not available until the 1960s and cyclones that could have been a Category 5 storm may have remained undetected.

Several recorded Category 5 hurricanes reached that intensity multiple times during their lifetime. Hurricanes Allen (1980), Isabel (2003) and Ivan (2004) each soared to Category 5 intensity three separate times in their journeys.

Meanwhile, the November 1932 Cuba hurricane and Hurricane Irma in 2007 spent the longest combined time at Category 5 strength at 78 and 77 hours, respectively, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's database.

While multiple hurricanes that made landfall in the U.S. peaked at Category 5, only four storms on record have done so at that intensity.

1935 Labor Day Hurricane

The Great Labor Day Hurricane slammed through Florida in early September 1935, becoming what the hurricane center says is the most intense storm ever to make landfall in the U.S.

It caused the deaths of 408 people — most of them World War I veterans working in the Florida Keys, where the storm made its first landfall.

According to NOAA, the storm caused damages estimated at $6 million ($137 million in 2024 dollars).

Hurricane Camille in 1969

Aerial views of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Camille after the big storm lashed ashore. Bettmann via Getty

The most intense storm of the 1969 Atlantic hurricane season, Camille slammed into Mississippi just before midnight on Aug. 17. The hurricane produced a peak storm surge of 24 feet and flattened nearly everything along the Mississippi coast.

It caused an estimated $1.42 billion in damages (more than $12 billion in 2024) and killed more than 259 people.

Hurricane Andrew in 1992

On Aug. 22, 1992, Hurricane Andrew pummeled southern Florida as a monster Category 5 storm with sustained wind speeds as high as 165 mph and gusts as high as 174 mph.

Homes were reduced to piles of rubble following Hurricane Andrew. Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

It caused $30 billion in damage and more than 40 deaths. It was the costliest natural disaster in the history of the U.S. at the time.

When the 1992 hurricane season ended, the name Andrew was removed from the list of future names for Atlantic tropical cyclones.

Hurricane Michael in 2018

Hurricane Michael barreled into Mexico Beach, Florida, on Oct. 10 with peak winds of 160 mph – making it the strongest storm on record to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle. It was the first Category 5 storm to make landfall on mainland U.S. since Andrew 26 years earlier.

Mary Battles, left, and Shenike Bishop rest in a bus stop damaged by Hurricane Michael on Oct. 20, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Scott Olson / Getty Images

The cyclone was initially measured as a Category 4 storm, but forecasters upgraded it in April 2019 after conducting a detailed post-storm analysis.

At least 74 deaths were attributed to the storm – including 59 in the U.S. and 15 in Central America.

Michael caused an estimated $25.1 billion in damages.

Historic Category 5 storms

Here are the names of the estimated 42 tropical cyclones that have reached Category 5 intensity since 1924:

"Cuba" - 1924

"San Felipe II Okeechobee" - 1928

"Bahamas" - 1932

"Cuba" - 1932

"Cuba-Brownsville" - 1933

"Tampico" - 1933

"Labor Day" - 1935

"New England" - 1938

"Great Atlantic" - 1944

Carol - 1953

Janet - 1955

Esther - 1961

Hattie - 1961

Inez - 1966

Beulah - 1967

Camille - 1969

Edith - 1971

Anita - 1977

David - 1979

Allen - 1980

Gilbert - 1988

Hugo - 1989

Andrew - 1992

Mitch - 1998

Isabel - 2003

Ivan - 2004

Emily - 2005

Katrina - 2005

Rita - 2005

Wilma - 2005

Dean - 2007

Felix - 2007

Matthew - 2016

Irma - 2017

Maria - 2017

Michael - 2018

Dorian - 2019

Lorenzo - 2019

Ian - 2022

Lee - 2023

Beryl - 2024

Milton - 2024