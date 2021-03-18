Atlanta police give update on spa shootings investigation

This story will be updated.

Authorities in Atlanta held a press conference Thursday to give an update on the investigation into the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas. Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot and killed Tuesday, and another man was wounded.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is in custody for the shootings at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County and two Atlanta businesses, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, which are across the street from each other. He was charged Wednesday with eight counts of murder, authorities said.The killings sparked fear and outrage in the Asian American community, which has faced a dramatic spike in violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said Long claimed that the attack was not racially motivated, but they said it was still too early to rule out a hate crime. He told investigators he had a "sex addiction" and viewed the spas as a temptation he wanted to eliminate, officials said.