Atlanta hit with cyberattack demanding ransom for access to files

ATLANTA -- City officials say Atlanta is dealing with a cyberattack that is holding internal systems hostage using ransomware, CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports. The attack caused outages on several computer systems.

According to WGCL-TV, a ransom note demanding payment in the cryptocurrency bitcoin was discovered Thursday morning. The letter states that all files had been encrypted, and require a key to regain access.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tells CBS News the city is receiving assistance from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Microsoft and Cisco Security.

City sent a tweet in response to the incident, which reads in part: "The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer-facing applications, including some that customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information."

The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer facing applications, including some that customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information. We will post any updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/kc51rojhBl — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) March 22, 2018

It remains unclear whether personal information had been compromised.

A massive cyberattack in May 2017 crippled computer systems in more than 150 countries around the world. Known as the WannaCry attack, the criminals demanded payment in order to unlock encrypted files. The attack used a tool developed by the National Security Agency that exploited a vulnerability in older Windows systems that had since been patched.

The White House blamed North Korea for the WannaCry attack.