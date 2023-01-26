Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, positively identified

Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began.

"Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.

The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10 when a mail carrier found Brownfield's 5-year-old sister playing alone on the street.

The girls' caretaker, 31-year-old Alysia Adams, and her husband, 36-year-old Ivon Adams, have both been arrested in connection with Brownfield's death. Alysia Adams is charged with child abuse and neglect. Ivon Adams is facing one count each of first-degree murder and child neglect.