Oklahoma authorities continue search for 4-year-old girl reported missing after older sister was found by postal carrier

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing their search for a missing 4-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday afternoon in her Cyril home.

Cyril police were notified Athena Brownfield was missing after her five-year-old sister was found by a postal carrier on Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., the bureau said in an update late Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Emergency Response Team and local volunteers conducted a grid search of the entire town. That search included an examination of every known vacant house and of local waterways.

Athena is described as 3-feet-tall, 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook

In addition, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is using search dogs in the area, officials said, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs are flying drones over the community.

Law enforcement is also conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance videos as the search continues into Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities say they believe the young girl is in Cyril or the surrounding area in Caddo County. Cyril is a small town of less than 900 people located about 70 miles from Oklahoma City.

Athena is described as 3-feet-tall, 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

"The entire law enforcement community assisting with locating Athena appreciates local volunteers, restaurants, churches and all the tips that have been phoned in," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.