Several people shot at Bronx subway station
NEW YORK - Several people have been shot on a subway platform in the Bronx.
It happened at around 4:45 p.m. at the Mount Eden subway station.
Initial reports say at least five people were shot. The extent and severity of their injuries was not immediately known.
Video from the scene showed numerous police and emergency personnel at the station.
Watch Chopper 2 over the scene
