Astronauts just watched "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in space

It's official: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is truly out of this world.

This photo from NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei captures movie night on the International Space Station as astronauts and cosmonauts enjoy "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"Space Station movie night, complete with 'bungee cord chairs,' drink bags, and a science fiction flick!" Vande Hei wrote on Twitter.

Space Station movie night, complete with “bungee cord chairs”, drink bags, and a science fiction flick! pic.twitter.com/IPZ2thI8rw — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 24, 2017

While Vande Hei didn't mention "The Last Jedi" by name, you can clearly see the image of X-wing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) on the station's big screen. [The Greatest "Star Wars" Villains Ever]

Earlier this month, NASA officials confirmed that the space station crew would be able to watch the new "Star Wars" film on a projection screen, but didn't give a set time for the showing. The station has the screen and a high-definition video projector onboard for their movie night enjoyment.

It looks like the station crew waited until a recent crew change was complete to enjoy the film.

On Dec. 14, the day before "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opened in theaters nationwide, three station crewmembers -- NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy -- returned to Earth to end a 139-day space mission. They left behind NASA astronauts Joe Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin, who remained aboard the space station as its Expedition 54 crew.

Then, on Dec. 17, three new crewmembers -- NASA astronaut Scott Tingle, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai -- launched to the space station. They arrived two days later.

This article originally appeared on Space.com.