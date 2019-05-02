Man accused of murdering Ashton Kutcher's girlfriend goes on trial

Los Angeles – A man charged with murder and attempted murder of young women in the L.A. area will face trial Thursday, CBS Los Angeles reports. Prosecutors say Michael Gargiulo, the so-called "Hollywood Ripper," targeted young women in Illinois and the L.A. area, killing two -- including a woman who dated actor Ashton Kutcher -- and stabbing another victim.

Gargiulo has been called a "serial sexual thrill killer," allegedly stabbing and butchering his victims. His first alleged victim, a 17-year-old, was found stabbed to death by her father.

Prosecutors say he killed 22-year-old Ashely Ellerin in 2001 at her Hollywood Hills home. At the time, Ellerin was dating Kutcher, who was on his way to pick her up from a party, but she never made it to the door.

As "48 Hours" reported, Kutcher arrived around 10:45 that night, but Ellerin never answered her door. According to police interviews, before he left, Kutcher looked in the windows and saw what he thought was spilled wine on the floor. As it turned out, it wasn't wine at all.

Ellerin was found by her roommate early the next morning.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Jennifer Disisto recalled. "I entered the house. And Ashley was laying across the two stairs - absolutely blue and covered in blood.

It's been reported that Kutcher could be called to testify in court.

Four years later, Gargiulo allegedly killed a young mother, 32-year-old Maria Bruno, who lived in the same El Monte apartment complex as him.

In 2008, Gargiulo moved to Santa Monica where prosecutors say he tried to stab another woman to death.

The woman was a neighbor of Gargiulo and was able to escape and survive.

Gargiulo has reportedly decided to represent himself.

Once the trial is over, Gargiulo will be sent back to Illinois to face murder charges for his first victim.