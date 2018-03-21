By Crimesider Staff CBS/AP March 21, 2018, 12:27 PM

Arrest after missing Kansas toddler found dead

Two-year-old Iviona Lewis was found dead two days after she was reported missing in central Kansas

KWCH

BARTON COUNTY, Kansas - The body of a missing toddler girl has been found in central Kansas and police have arrested a suspect, reports CBS affiliate KWCH.

25-year-old Chaz Stephens was booked on charges of suspected second degree murder at around 7:30 Tuesday morning. Police say that Stephens is in a relationship with two-year-old Iviona Lewis' mother, and was watching the girl in a home in Hoisington, Kansas.  

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in an earlier news release that the girl was reported to be wearing only a diaper when she was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Hoisington home. Multiple agencies searched door-to-door for the missing girl. 

Her body was found in rural Barton County.  Police didn't specify exactly where or when the remains were found.

The KBI says formal charges won't be filed until an autopsy is completed.

Stephens was reportedly in a relationship with the girl's mother.  

