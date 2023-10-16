"It was scary": Arlington neighbors concerned after neo-Nazi group NSC-131 protests outside governor's home

Neighbors concerned after neo-Nazi group protests outside governor's home Neighbors concerned after neo-Nazi group protests outside governor's home 02:27

ARLINGTON - Arlington neighbors said they're very upset and scared that a neo-Nazi group demonstrated in their neighborhood after NSC-131 staged a protest outside Gov. Maura Healey's home.

Members of the group stood outside Healey's home and chanted "New England is ours, the rest must go," an apparent reference to the ongoing arrival of migrants in Massachusetts. Their presence drew a large police response and left the neighborhood unsettled.

"It was scary, especially this neighborhood, there's a lot of kids, a lot of families and it's a good community, so just seeing something like that and bring able to take place right in our front lawn, I mean, just very scary. Like, I don't understand what's really going on," said neighbor H.K.

Neighbors said it's one thing to demonstrate outside a public building but to do it outside the governor's home is unacceptable.

"All that stuff, they can do it somewhere else, don't be bringing it to people's front lawn and trying to intimidate people. Because that's not how you do things," said H.K.

The same neo-Nazi group held similar protests at motels where migrants are being sheltered.

"We're all equal and everyone should be respecting each other and loving on each other instead of throwing hate on this world because there is hate, there's no more love but God taught us to love," said H.K.

The group eventually left and Arlington police said no one was arrested.