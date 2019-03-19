Ariana Grande fans can register to vote at her U.S. concerts

Ariana Grande kicked of her "Sweetener" world tour in Albany, New York, on Monday night. Not only can fans see the pop star perform songs from her two new albums during the tour, but they can also register to vote.

The singer teamed up with Head Count, a non-partisan organization that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy, according to its website. Head Count announced on Twitter last week it will be present at Grande's concerts.

The organization created "thank u next gen" – a campaign that plays off of Grande's hit single "thank u, next." The program helps Grande's fans make their voices heard.

Volunteers can sign up to help Head Count at every stop of Grande's massive 51-show international tour.

AMAZING NEWS. @ArianaGrande invited us to register voters on her Sweetener tour. Together, we designed #thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana’s fans make their voices heard. Volunteer with us at one of her upcoming shows: https://t.co/sqxDsphgJw pic.twitter.com/r9eixIkrHg — HeadCount (@HeadCountOrg) March 15, 2019

Head Count has teamed up with many musicians and digital partners to encourage voter registration. In addition to Grande, Jay-Z, Kesha and Chance the Rapper are on its roster. Grande herself is often outspoken about political issues, such as women's rights.

The pop star recently broke a new Billboard record for quickest accumulation of four No. 1 songs by any artist in the chart's history. She also broke streaming records with her hit singles "thank u, next" and "7 rings."

After the first night of her tour, fans reported back on social media, sharing some unique details about the show. One person said she paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died last year, by playing his music before the concert. Fans also commended Grande for the voter registration table at the concert venue.

Ariana grande had Mac Miller’s music playing while people got into their seats for her concert 😭😭😭😭 — Haley (@HaeKolb) March 19, 2019

Ariana Grande has a table where people can register to vote at her show. I really stan the right woman. #SweetenerWorldTour pic.twitter.com/30aH9F4viV — 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐨. (@Sedatedhoodlum) March 18, 2019