Ariana Grande, Cardi B and more team up for Christmas "Carpool Karaoke"

James Corden continued a holiday tradition on Thursday with his annual Christmas rendition of "Carpool Karaoke" on the "Late Late Show." This year, Corden rounded up stars like Cardi B, Ariana Grande and more to sing a rendition of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Last year, Corden's Christmas crew sang "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and in 2016, it was "All I Want for Christmas is You." This year, Michael Bublé kicked off the holiday mashup of Darlene Love's Christmas classic. The montage also included performances by Migos, Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, Barbra Streisand, Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera.

The clip includes some literal high notes by Aguilera and Streisand, trills by Grande and Cardi B and a few dabs by Migos. Streisand also wished fans a happy Hanukkah in the video, while Quavo of Migos wished fans a "Merry Drip-mas."

Watch the Christmas video below.

Another "Carpool Karaoke" highlight aired Monday when Cardi B and Corden headed to the Culver City Senior Center for an impromptu gig, where she received plenty of attention. There, a man named Gunther approached Cardi and said, "I'm very pleased to meet you. Are you looking for a significant other? Are you available?"

She laughed and responded, "Uh, I, um, sure!"