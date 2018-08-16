Ariana Grande belts hits on “Carpool Karaoke”

Ariana Grande proved yet again that she can belt her signature vocal runs on command. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer hopped into "The Late Late Show" host James Corden's whip for "Carpool Karaoke."

Grande sang many of her hits and even an impromptu Broadway number during her ride. The young diva, whose hand was bandaged from an injury she suffered during the shoot, showed off her pipes by hitting all the high notes in a flawless rendition of "Dangerous Woman."

The singer revealed that she had a morbid fascination with the movie "Jaws" when she was young, and even had a "Jaws"-themed 2nd birthday party.

"It's weird in there, it's weird in there man," said Grande, gesturing toward her head.

Corden responded that he once had an 'NSYNC birthday party, joking, "You're only 35 once." The two then sang "Side to Side" together.

Later, Grande said she was inspired by divas like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Destiny's Child.

She said, "It took me a minute to find my own style because I was singing their songs so much growing up." Then, she treated Corden to her spot-on impersonation of Dion as she tried to teach Corden her signature vocal riffs.

Grande revealed to Corden that her "dream role" is Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors," before launching into a duet of "Suddenly, Seymour" with Corden, who also loves the musical.

Though Grande tweeted before that she injured her hand while filming "Carpool Karaoke," neither addressed the issue during the segment.

Watch the full clip below.