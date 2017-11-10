April the giraffe may be pregnant again, just 7 months after live-streamed birth

Another nationwide countdown may be in April the giraffe's future.

It has been just 7 months since the famous 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf before an online audience of more than a million viewers from her pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York — but soon it may be time to restart the clock.

Park owner Jordan Patch hinted to "Good Morning America" on Thursday that the giraffe's baby boy, Tajiri, could be getting another sibling soon.

"I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy," Patch told the morning show hosts. "Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me."

When asked whether April is indeed pregnant again on Friday, park spokesman Stephen Donnelly simply repeated Patch's initial response.

"Cannot confirm or deny," Donnelly told CBS News, declining to elaborate.

The initial live stream launched on Feb. 10 and attracted millions of viewers on both Facebook and YouTube over the course of two months. The female giraffe even got her own website and apparel line as excitement built for her calf's delivery.

Last month, the park announced that April was "cleared" for another pregnancy.

"As you can see, the lovebirds are back at it again! April...has our blessing to allow nature to take its course," Animal Adventure Park posted on their Facebook page in early October. "The cam was once shut down for nudity; perhaps it's good we are offline during this 'time.'"

The post went viral with more than 53,000 likes and 9,000 shares.

Mark your calendars - love is in the air! The Giraffe Cam has been down the past two days and will be delayed (at... Posted by Animal Adventure Park on Thursday, October 12, 2017

If the rumors are true, this would be April's fourth calf, and the second born at Animal Adventure Park. And it would be the second offspring for the father, a 5-year-old giraffe named Oliver.

The park owner's comment caused a social media frenzy, as April fans took to Twitter to express their shock at the possibility of another giraffe cam.

"I hope she is pregnant. Can't wait to see another baby," one Twitter user commented.

"That seems kind of soon! Give a poor girl a break!" another replied.

It may be soon, but even if April is expecting, the giraffe will have a long way to go before another birth. The average giraffe pregnancy lasts about 15 months, the zoo says.