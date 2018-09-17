Tom Arnold scuffles with "Apprentice" producer Mark Burnett at Emmy's party

LOS ANGELES -- A scuffle between Tom Arnold and a producer of "The Apprentice" has led to an exchange on social media. Arnold tweeted that producer Mark Burnett choked him at a pre-Emmys party Sunday in Los Angeles. Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Arnold's lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett "attacked" Arnold.

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.

Walked n2 party behind Tom Arnold and saw him & Mark Burnett get into a fight!Thought it was a joke until security jumped in! #WhyIstayhome — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) September 17, 2018

Police say no report was taken. However, Arnold tweeted on Monday that he was "filing charges" against Burnett.

Sitting in West LAPD filing charges against your best bud Apprentice Outtakes Mark Burnett who lost his mind, attacted & chocked me last nite at Katzenberg’s Night Before The Emmy’s Party. Last fight I got into there was with Harvey Weinstein. Mark Burnett is scared:) #TrumpTapes — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Emails to the celebrities' representatives were not immediately returned.

Arnold's new show, "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes," is set to debut Tuesday. The show follows Arnold's attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of "The Apprentice," which Burnett produces.