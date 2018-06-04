Here are the highlights from Apple's 2018 Worldwide Developers' Conference

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers' Conference on Monday in San Jose, California, unveiling new updates to its operating system, customizable Animoji, new fitness features and more. The software-focused conference didn't include any hardware-related announcements, but the company did unveil a bevy of upgrades that will roll out in the coming months.

iOS 12

The company's latest iOS update brings a host of new features. With iOS 12, users will be able to FaceTime with up to 32 people, use a new app called Screen Time to monitor how long you're spending on specific apps. And iPhone X users will be able to create "Memoji" -- a personalized human-like version of Animoji.

According to CNET, the Memoji appears to have a leg up on Samsung's AR Emoji because you have the option to choose eye color, shape, ear shape, freckles, different styles of glasses, lenses and earrings.

"With iOS 12, we're enabling new experiences that weren't possible before. We're using advanced algorithms to make AR even more engaging and on-device intelligence to deliver faster ways to get things done using Siri," Apple's top software engineering exec Craig Federighi said in a statement.

Privacy

Apple says Safari will prevent share buttons and widgets on websites from tracking users without their permission. Safari will also prevents advertisers from collecting characteristics specific to each user's mobile device so they can't identify your device and retarget ads to users.

MacOS Mojave

Apple also showed off its newest operating system Mojave, which includes a "Dark Mode" consisting of subtle colors promising a "distraction-free work environment that's easy on the eyes."

It will also add new features to help users clean up desktops, preview photos, alter screenshots and an app to create password-protected PDFs.

Apple TV 4k

Apple TV 4K will receive an upgrade to support Dolby Atmos audio. In a statement, Apple said iTunes will be home to the "largest collection of Dolby Atmos supported movies anywhere," and those titles will be updated for free.

However, CNET reports that Apple TV 4K is actually late to the Dolby Atmos streaming party. Roku has supported Atmos via the Vudu app for more than a year. The same goes for Xbox One, Nvidia Shield TV and a few other devices. Meanwhile, Xbox One and LG Smart TVs support Atmos from Netflix.

Apple did not announce whether its Netflix or Vudu apps, which both currently support 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, would get Atmos support as well.

More WWDC 2018 news from CNET:

WatchOS 5

There will also be new enhancements to Apple's WatchOS 5. Soon Apple Watch owners will be able to use the smartwatch as a walkie talkie, along with additional workout features like "automatic workout detection." The watch will now be able to sense when you're working out, alert you to start the Workout app and track your progress for exercises you've already completed.