AP: New York AG looking to open tax investigation into Michael Cohen

A person familiar with the matter tells the Associated Press that New York's attorney general is looking to open a criminal investigation into whether Michael Cohen also violated state tax law.

The person told The Associated Press Thursday that Attorney General Barbara Underwood recently requested a criminal referral from the state tax department to investigate and potentially file charges against Cohen, the former personal attorney for President Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including two counts of campaign finance violations, in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.

A lawyer for Cohen declined to comment on the development.

The Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

Cohen owes at least $1.4 million to the IRS after pleading guilty Tuesday to evading federal taxes. It's unclear if he also misstated his income on state returns.

The attorney general must get a referral to opening a criminal probe. Such requests are almost always granted.

Cohen's guilty plea has fueled speculation over the possibility of impeachment for the president, although most Democrats are hesitant to weigh in on the matter. That could change if Democrats take the House in November, as CBS News polling shows they are more likely than not to do.