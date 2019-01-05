Ocasio-Cortez’s college dance video has now been set to all your favorite songs

If one video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing wasn't enough for you, a new Twitter account is on a mission to create dozens more.

A "leaked" video was tweeted earlier this week, featuring clips of the New York Democrat dancing with fellow college students has gained widespread attention on social media. In the original video, she can be seen recreating an iconic "The Breakfast Club" scene set to Phoenix's "Lisztomania" with fellow Boston University students.

Twitter account @aoc_dances has taken the now-viral video and edited it with different songs — 78 times and counting.

Beyonce - All The Single Ladies pic.twitter.com/tGU6XW6VDH — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

Twitter user Valentina, the mastermind behind the account, said the video edits were inevitable. "I made an ironic tweet figuring that someone was going to make an account where they edited the clip with different music and get 10k followers, but then I realized, 'Hey, I want 10k followers,' so I did it," Valentina told CBS News.

While the initial video was meant to mock Ocasio-Cortez, the internet has fallen in love with it. "The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive," Valentina said.

While Ocasio-Cortez did respond to her Twitter trolls with an updated dance video, she hasn't yet acknowledged @aoc_dances.

And don't worry about the account disappearing when the news cycle ends, Valentina said she'll keep it up as an archive for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some highlights:

The Killers — "Mr. Brightside"

The Killers - Mr. Brightside pic.twitter.com/cSDTpGyRpp — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

Wham! — "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go"

Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go pic.twitter.com/zrfjHLWJuj — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

Britney Spears — "Toxic"

Britney Spears - Toxic pic.twitter.com/SrNS5r2e58 — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

Prince — "Let's Go Crazy"

Prince - Let's Go Crazy pic.twitter.com/TWi0G2Gxrh — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

Toto — "Africa"

Toto - Africa pic.twitter.com/5R5qBjo0dr — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

And perhaps most fittingly:

ABBA — "Dancing Queen"