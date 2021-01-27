Watch Live: Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on his first full day on the job

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is speaking with reporters on Wednesday, his first full day at the helm of the State Department.

Blinken, a longtime diplomat and adviser to President Joe Biden, was confirmed by the Senate in a 78-22 vote Tuesday and will be ceremonially sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks to the media

What: Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks to the media

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: The State Department

The State Department

After arriving for his first full day of work, Blinken delivered virtual remarks to State Department employees. He acknowledged the unprecedented times the nation is living in, as those who were before him in-person were wearing masks and the department's headquarters in Foggy Bottom was surrounded by barricades, a sign of the threats of violence that prompted heightened security in downtown Washington, D.C.

Blinken said a crucial priority for him as secretary of state is rebuilding morale and trust, as "we need a strong department for the United States to be strong in the world." He also vowed to "invest significantly in building a diverse and inclusive State Department," seek out dissenting views and listen to experts, "because that's how the best decisions are made."

"I will have your back," he said.

Hours after he was confirmed by the Senate, Blinken made his first calls to counterparts in Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea, during which he underscored the importance of U.S. alliances with each.