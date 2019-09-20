Antonio Brown released by Patriots following rape allegation

The New England Patriots on Friday released wide receiver Antonio Brown, nine days after he was accused of rape in a federal lawsuit by a former trainer. Brown was signed by the Patriots on September 7 — just days before he was accused of rape — the same day he was released from the Oakland Raiders.

"We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," the Patriots said in a statement.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.