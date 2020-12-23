Watch Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci interview on CBSN

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease official, is joining CBSN's Anne-Marie Green for a live interview Wednesday to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as the nation heads into the Christmas holiday with the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths hovering in record territory.

More than 322,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and hospitals in California and other parts of the country are being overwhelmed by the surge that shows no sign of relenting. But there is reason for hope as vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have started rolling out to frontline health care workers, nursing home residents and others in recent days.

How to watch the interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci

What: Interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Fauci, who turns 80 tomorrow, received his first dose of the vaccine yesterday along with several other top federal health officials, and said "I consider it an honor to be part of this process."

"This, what we're seeing now, is the culmination of years of research which have led to a phenomenon which is truly unprecedented — and that is to go from the realization that we're dealing with a new pathogen, a virus that was described in January of this year, to less than one year later to have vaccines that are going into the arms of so many people, including myself," he said.