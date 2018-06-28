Four dead in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland, suspect in custody

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Four people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a local newspaper building in Maryland, a senior federal law enforcement source tells CBS News. One suspect is in custody.

The shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper prompted a massive police response, with employees evacuated from the building with hands raised above their heads. The Gazette is a local newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted that he was in the building when the shooting happened. Davis said via Twitter the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. He said he hid under his desk and employees heard the gunman reload.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

One patient is being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center, a spokesperson confirmed. The seriousness of the patient's injuries wasn't immediately available. Two other local hospitals said they had not received patients.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers were searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is "active and ongoing."

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement saying he was "absolutely devastated" at the tragedy. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected." Officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

Capital Gazette Communications' staff includes three people on the executive staff as well as seven editors, according to CapitalGazette.com. Eight staff writers cover topics including courts, entertainment and education.

This is a developing story.