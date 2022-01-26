18-year-old woman arrested for murder, accused of luring victim's brother through social media

U.S. grapples with surge in homicides

U.S. grapples with surge in homicides

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested by police in New Mexico, the second suspect accused of a kidnapping that ended in a man's murder, CBS affiliate KRQE-TV reports. Anna Bella Dukes was arrested for the February 2021 shooting death of Elias Otero, Albuquerque police announced on Monday.

Otero was shot to death last year while trying to defend his brother, who police say had been kidnapped. Dukes is accused of luring the kidnap victim through social media, KRQE reported.

Investigators said Otero's younger brother picked up a girl he met online in a red Lexus on February 11, 2021, but it turned out to be a setup, TV station KOAT reported. Police said Dukes, along with 17-year-old Adrian Avila and two other suspects, held the victim at gunpoint — demanding cash, jewelry and a gun, KRQE reported.

Police said they drove to his home and when they arrived, the kidnapping victim's brother, 24-year-old Elias Otero, came out of the house and threatened to shoot the suspects. Police say Avila then shot Otero, killing him.

Avila turned himself in last month, KRQE reported. He was charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Dukes is charged with an open count of murder and kidnapping, the station reported.

