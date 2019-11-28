UFC star Walt Harris pens heart-wrenching "thank you" to slain stepdaughter

Star UFC fighter Walt Harris has penned a heart-wrenching message one day after Alabama authorities confirmed that human remains discovered in a wooded area belonged to his stepdaughter. The Auburn Police Department said the Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains belong to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard's death is now a homicide investigation. On Thursday, Harris took to Instagram to write about his "unbearable" pain underneath a photo of him with Blanchard.

"My sweet baby girl... I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better... For teaching me how to be a man and a better father!" Harris wrote.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama, at a gas station. Her black Honda CRV was found abandoned days later more than 50 miles away at an apartment complex in Montgomery. Police said her blood was found in the car.

Police announced Monday that human remains were found in a wooded area in neighboring Macon County. They said that investigative leads led them to search that location.

"Right now nothing makes sense and I'm so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud," Harris wrote on Thursday. " My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!"

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, is currently being held without bond on kidnapping charges in the teen's disappearance. Police charged two other men with either helping dispose of evidence or hindering the investigation.

A man at the convenience store where she was last seen told investigators he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away, according to Auburn police detective Josh Mixon.