Remains of Aniah Blanchard believed to be found in Macon County, Alabama

Authorities in Alabama believe they have discovered the remains of missing 19-year-old student Aniah Blanchard, CBS affiliate WRBL reported. Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight star Walt Harris, was reported missing by her family on October 24.

"I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard," said District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

The remains were discovered near the New Hope Baptist Church in Macon County.

Aniah Blanchard WIAT

Police arrested two suspects before the remains were found: Antwon "Squirmy" Fisher, 35, and Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, both of whom are charged with first degree kidnapping, according to WRBL. A third man, David Johnson Jr., was arrested Monday and charged with hindering prosecution. A judge issued a gag order in the case, preventing authorities from discussing it.

Earlier this month, police discovered Blanchard's SUV at an apartment complex in Montgomery. Authorities said it was damaged and there was a significant amount of her blood inside, WRBL reported. They believe she suffered a "life-threatening injury."