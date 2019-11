On May 15, 2019, Brian Leigh Dripps, 53, was arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.

Carol Dodge says that Dripps never would have been arrested without new advancements in DNA technology and genealogy.

Now, Dodge and her son Brent are trying to help others achieve justice by raising money to be donated to underfunded cold case foundations, police departments and forensic research university programs through their GoFundMe, "5 for HOPE".