Angels Continue Winning Ways

The Anaheim Angels dominated the Texas Rangers last year and showed they haven't forgotten how to do it.

Jim Edmonds, Garret Anderson, and Tim Salmon homered and Omar Olivares pitched into the seventh inning as the Angels won for the 12th time in 14 games Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 5-1.

"It's a great way to start our season series," said coach Joe Maddon, the interim manager while Terry Collins serves his eight-game suspension. "Olivares did a wonderful job."

Olivares (4-2) gave up one run and six hits in 6 2-3 innings. He struck out five and walked five. Greg Cadaret pitched 2 1-3 innings for his first save since Aug. 2, 1994, when he was with Detroit.

"To win game one of this four-game series is a big factor," Olivares said. "If we win tomorrow night we're right back in it."

The Angels were 8-4 against Texas last season.

Texas starter John Burkett's wildness got him in trouble in the sixth inning when the Angels scored three runs to make it 4-1.

Burkett (4-6) hit Dave Hollins and walked Edmonds before Tim Salmon hit an RBI single. After Cecil Fielder grounded into a double play, Anderson hit his seventh homer.

Salmon's eighth homer of the year in the eighth put the Angels up 5-1.

Burkett allowed five runs and seven hits in 7 2-3 innings.

"I just made three big mistakes and they hit them out," said Burkett. "You have to give them a lot of credit. Olivares pitched a great game and Cadaret did a good job."

Texas manager Johnny Oates said the Texas pitching needs to come around.

"We're getting to the point where I'd like to see some 1s, 2s and 0s instead of 5s, 6s and 7s," Oates said. "I'd like to see some ballgame where we don't have to score 7 or 8 runs to win."

Rusty Greer's homer in the first inning gave the Rangers 1-0 lead, but Edmonds tied it in the fourth with his 12th homer.

Notes: Greer's homer was his first at home since May 11. ... Domingo Cedeno singled in the second to give him a career high nine-game hitting streak. ... Texas' 4-8 record against the Angels was its worst mark against them since a 1-6 record in 1980.

