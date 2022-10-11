Angela Lansbury, "Murder, She Wrote" star, dies at 96

Angela Lansbury, star of the long-running drama series "Murder, She Wrote," has died, the British actress' family confirmed. She was 96.

She died "peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles" early Tuesday morning, Michael A. McConnell, of Zero Gravity Management, said in a statement on behalf of her three children. Lansbury was going to turn 97 in just five days.

Throughout her 80-year career, Lansbury starred on the big screen, television and on stage. She earned five Tony Awards, most recently in 2009 for her role in the Broadway revival of "Blithe Spirit."

Lansbury starred in Disney's 1991 animated musical "Beauty and the Beast," voicing Mrs. Potts, but is perhaps best known for starring as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the CBS hit "Murder, She Wrote," which ran from 1984 to 1996.

Before her television career, she was considered one of the last film stars of the golden age of Hollywood, CBS Los Angeles reported. She was a contract player with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in the 1940s.