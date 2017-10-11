Andy Cohen to replace Kathy Griffin for CNN New Year's Eve special

NEW YORK — CNN has found a replacement for its New Year's Eve special after ousting Kathy Griffin following her Trump "beheading" photo stunt. The network says that instead, Anderson Cooper will co-host the celebration teamed with Andy Cohen, host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."

The pair, who are good friends, will ring in 2018 from Times Square in New York on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" on Sunday, December 31.

Cohen replaces comedian Kathy Griffin, the previous co-host, who was dismissed by CNN last spring after posting a video of herself holding a mask styled to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump. A storm of outraged reaction forced Griffin to apologize for what she said was meant only as a spoof. She later took back the apology and said she believes the president should apologize for comments he has made.

In an interview with The Cut, Griffin said, "Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this? I'm a comedian; he's our f**king president."

In the interview, Griffin also revealed that she is no longer friends with her longtime CNN New Year's Eve Live co-host Cooper, who publicly criticized the photo shoot.

Now in its 11th year, CNN's New Year's Eve show is a global celebration featuring contributions from CNN correspondents across the country and around the world.