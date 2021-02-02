Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19

Andrew Yang, who is running to become mayor of New York City has tested positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said Tuesday. The former Democratic presidential candidate said he's experiencing "mild symptoms" but is "otherwise feeling well."

"After testing negative as recently as this weekend, today I took a COVID rapid test and received a positive result," Yang said in a statement. "I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor."

Yang said he still plans to attend virtual events, adding, "When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city's future."

Yang is one of the dozens of candidates vying for the role currently held by Bill de Blasio, who will be term-limited out of office this year. In a CBS News interview last month, the tech entrepreneur said his goal is to "speed up our comeback from the coronavirus."

"I think I can help make New York City the post-COVID comeback city that it's going to need to be in order for so many New Yorkers to reclaim our lives," he said.

Andrew Yang in New York City on January 14, 2021. Michael M Santiago/Getty

Yang, who has never held political office, has promised to improve access to high-speed internet, "take back control" of the subway system and "reopen intelligently." He is also advocating for a local version of the universal basic income plan he supported as a presidential candidate.

But he has faced criticism for leaving the city during the pandemic and for saying it was too difficult to have two children attending virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment while also trying to work at home.

In response to that criticism, he told CBS News, "Folks understand that if you see a quote in print, out of context, that doesn't indicate that I don't think every day about what people are going through."

The winner of the city's Democratic primary is widely expected to win the general election. The primary will take place in June.