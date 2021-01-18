Watch Live: Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on New York's COVID-19 response as U.S nears 400,000 deaths

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will offer an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the nationwide vaccine rollout hits speed bumps and the country sees new variants spread.

Cuomo said Saturday the state will not receive enough vaccine doses for the more than 7 million New Yorkers who are now eligible for the shot and called on Washington to increase its distribution efforts. The federal government is expected to send send 250,000 doses.

How to watch Governor Andrew Cuomo offer an update on COVID-19 in New York

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a briefing about COVID-19 in the state

Date: Monday, January 18, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Nearly 9,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday, with more than 1,500 of those in intensive care even as the state has given more than 80% of its allocated doses.

The vaccine efforts come as the country is hurtling toward a grim milestone. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed 397,611 reported deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 as of Monday morning. With nearly 4,000 deaths being reported per day, the country is soon expected to cross the 400,000 mark.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control, told CBS News she expects the country to hit a half-million deaths by mid-February.

