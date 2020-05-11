Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Cuomo announced that hospitalizations, intubations and new cases of coronavirus were all down.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today:

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Monday, May 11, 2020

: Monday, May 11, 2020 Time : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Location : New York

: New York Online stream : Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

In terms of new cases, the state is back at a level last seen March 20, with roughly 520 new cases. There were 207 new deaths reported Sunday.

Cuomo said protecting seniors in nursing homes is "one of our top priorities," adding the state is taking additional steps to protect those residents.

The governor announced that if nursing facilities cannot provide the appropriate level of care for any reason, they must transfer the person. All nursing home staff must now be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. Hospitals also now cannot discharge patients to a nursing home unless they test negative for coronavirus.

Cuomo also said the state is investigating 85 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. Cuomo said there have been three confirmed deaths related to it, and two other deaths are under investigation which may also be due to the syndrome.