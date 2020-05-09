Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. At Friday's briefing, he discussed severe illness being seen in children, and urged vigilance.

"While rare, we're seeing some cases where children affected with the COVID virus can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease or toxic shock-like syndrome that literally causes inflammation in their blood vessels," Cuomo said Friday.

"This is every parent's nightmare, right? That your child may actually be affected by this virus. But it's something that we have to consider seriously now," he said.

Cuomo urged people who believed children could not be affected by the coronavirus to take the news to heart. "We may want to revisit that quote-unquote fact, that assumption," he said.