Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily coronavirus briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, a day after reporting the state's lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 20. He also reported a new low in the three-day rolling average for daily coronavirus fatalities.

"We are basically at a number that is so low it may even be statistically questionable, because when you get down to 24 you are talking about literally how doctors decide a cause of death in some situations that may have multiple reasons behind it," he said Tuesday.

Cuomo also said the state is now allowing hospitals to accept visitors at their discretion, and announced the U.S. Open will be held in Queens this summer as scheduled – without fans.