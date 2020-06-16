Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Cuomo said Monday that gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed in parts of New York that have entered the third phase of the state's reopening plan.

The second phase limit during the pandemic had been 10 people.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Tuesday, June 16, 2020

: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : New York

: New York Online stream : Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo made the announcement as the state continued to see declining hospitalizations and positive tests. The governor announced an additional 27 deaths related to COVID-19.