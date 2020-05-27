Live

Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

CBS News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, after meeting with President Trump at the White House.

The two were expected to discuss infrastructure spending. Governor Cuomo wants to use the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to repair the nation's crumbling roads and bridge while helping to revive the economy, CBS New York reports.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

  • What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

  • Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

  • Location: National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

  • Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo has highlighted several large-scale projects he'd like to see move forward, including a Penn Station overhaul, a train link to LaGuardia Airport and rebuilding the Hudson River rail tunnels.

