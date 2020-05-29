Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to hold his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday from New Rochelle, the first hotspot for coronavirus in New York state. The briefing comes as many local leaders in upstate New York regions are expressing frustration because Cuomo delayed Phase 2 reopening.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he was operating under the assumption that the five New York regions who have had two weeks under Phase 1 were progressing to the next stage, according to CBS Syracuse affiliate WTHB. But Cuomo said in a radio interview on Thursday that Phase 2 is a natural progression from Phase 1.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: New Rochelle, Westchester County, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"The reopening in the first 5 regions ends tomorrow," Governor Cuomo said. "When the reopening ends, we give them the data, it's posted on the web. We let them analyze it. If they say we move forward, we move forward."

Phase 2 of reopening includes all office-based jobs, real estate services, in-store retail shopping and limited barber shop and hair salon services.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were arrested in New York City during protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck. In Minneapolis, protesters set fire to a police station and the governor activated the National Guard.

In New York, demonstrations were overall orderly, but turned tense, with fights breaking out between protesters and police, CBS New York reported. Some threw traffic drums at officers and tried to take their bikes.