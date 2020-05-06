Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, hours after New York City's subway system -- the nation's largest -- started a historic overnight shutdown. Service was curtailed in late March, but is now being stopped entirely from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day for train cleaning.

It's the first time in 115 years service hasn't been 24/7 except in times of emergency, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said there's no way to know when service will return to normal, notes CBS New York.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The governor reported Tuesday that the number of hospitalizations, intubations and new cases of the coronavirus continues to decline in his state. He said there were an additional 230 deaths reported on Monday, up from 226 on Sunday.