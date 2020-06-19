Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his last daily coronavirus briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding his final daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, capping months of press conferences in which he gave updates 7 days a week on COVID-19's spread in the state, measures to fight it, and its subsequent decline.

He said Thursday he has a message for New Yorkers and people who have been watching: "We accomplished what we set out to accomplish. We needed to get across that mountain. We needed to tame the beast. We needed to control the virus, and we did."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his last daily coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his last daily coronavirus update Date : Friday, June 19, 2020

: Friday, June 19, 2020 Time : TBA

: TBA Location : New York

: New York Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

He also Thursday the daily press conferences take a lot of time each day "and there's a lot to do right now."

He said he will still hold press conferences as needed.

Cuomo warned Thursday that while New York has gotten virus under control – after the state became the epicenter of the pandemic – other states are now seeing cases climb, which could lead to a resurgence.

He asked what happens if people from states with rising cases get on a plane and fly to New York City. "So we get the infection rate down, and then because other states are high we could have a problem," he said.

New York City is expecting to enter its next phase of reopening on Monday. A final decision is expected to be announced at Friday's briefing.