Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo is speaking as the number of children diagnosed with a mystery illness linked to COVID-19 is growing in the region.

Cuomo said Wednesday that 14 other states are now investigating cases, Connecticut has at least five cases, New Jersey has 18 cases, and New York is leading the nation with 102 cases.

Pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome has already been blamed for three pediatric deaths in New York state, including a 5-year-old boy from the Bronx, as well as a 7-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl. There are now at least 82 cases in New York City, more than double from Monday.

The state has found 60% of those with symptoms test positive for COVID and 40% test positive for the antibodies.

"That means children either currently had the virus or could have had it several weeks ago," Cuomo said Wednesday. "Because it presents after fact, doesn't present as normal COVID case… it's more of a cardiac case than a respiratory case, which is a new manifestation of the COVID virus."