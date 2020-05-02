Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo announced on Friday that all K-12 schools and colleges in the state will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

"We must protect our children. Every parent and citizen feels that," he said.

The governor said no decision has been made about the fall reopening of schools, but officials are discussing plans for kids' "summer activities."

Cuomo also announced Friday that the single-day death toll due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 for the first time in weeks. There were 289 deaths on Thursday, Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said at his briefing that reports of domestic violence continued to increase as the state entered its second month under stay-at-home orders. According to Cuomo, domestic violence reports went up 15% in March, and doubled in April.

"That is a frightening rate and level of increase," he said.

New Yorkers dealing with violence in their homes are encouraged to contact the state's helpline at 1-844-997-2121.