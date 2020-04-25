Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo announced yesterday that 422 people died from the virus on Thursday, the lowest single-day death toll in the state since April 1.

"Number of new people coming into the hospital, number of new infections is slightly down, but that's basically a flat line," Cuomo said Friday, warning here is still a long road to recovery ahead. "And that is troubling."

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020

Cuomo also slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday for suggesting that states should declare bankruptcy rather than receive federal funding, calling McConnell's words "a really dumb idea."

Cuomo called the idea "the most un-American, un-charitable statement of all time." The governor said New York gives the most money of any state to the "federal pot," while Kentucky takes the third most out of the pot. "Just give me my money back, senator," Cuomo said.

"I say pass a law allowing states to declare bankruptcy. I dare you," the governor said.

Congress has passed four major coronavirus relief measures, including an interim relief measure which the president signed this week, but no significant funds have been allocated to assisting state and local governments.