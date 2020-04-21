Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said Monday that hospitals, schools and local governments will face 20% cuts in state aid if the federal government fails to include more funding in the next coronavirus stimulus package.

Cuomo said he is worried about empty promises from Washington, D.C.

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

"Now, federal government has said from day one: 'Don't worry. We're going to provide funding to the states.' Yeah. 'Don't worry,' but I'm worried because I've heard this over and over again," he said.

The single-day death toll in New York state from coronavirus-related illness dropped from the day before, to 478, as Cuomo continued to urge people to practice caution and vigilance until a vaccine is available.

While the flattening of the numbers is a good sign, Cuomo said in Monday's daily COVID-19 briefing the numbers are on too thin a margin to make decisions.