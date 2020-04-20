Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Cuomo said all indications are New York has passed the high point of coronavirus cases and are on the descent.

"If the data holds, and this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications, at this point, that we are on the descent. Whether or not that descent continues depends on what we do," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said 507 people died on Saturday, down 33 from the previous day and by 271 since last Monday. Other indicators were going in the right direction, the governor said. Hospitalizations were down by more than 750, to 16,213.

Nursing homes remain the top concern, Cuomo said, calling it the "optimum feeding ground" for the virus.

Cuomo said the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations is good news, but has to be viewed in context. "That's good news only compared to the terrible news we were living with, which was that constant increase," Cuomo said. "So, it's no time to get cocky and it's no time to get arrogant. We still have a long way to go and lot of work to do."