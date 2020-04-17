Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, as the state's order on face coverings goes into effect. People are now required to wear face coverings in public when social distancing can't be maintained, in an effort to help fight the spread of the virus.

Cuomo announced on Thursday he is extending the state's shutdown – in coordination with other states – to May 15. The stay-at-home order, which was issued in response to the pandemic, was set to expire at the end of April.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Friday, April 17, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo said social distancing orders have "controlled the beast" in New York, but that the state is not yet in the clear. "We have to continue doing what we're doing," he said.