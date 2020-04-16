Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo said Wednesday the state is still "in the woods" in its fight against the virus and that New Yorkers will be required to wear face coverings in public when social distancing cannot be maintained, starting Friday.

"[If] you're not going to be able to maintain social distancing, you must wear a mask or cloth or an attractive bandana or a color-coordinated bandana, but you have to wear it in those situations," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the healthcare system in the state has basically stabilized and the "infection spread" is down to a "manageable number." But there are still about 2,000 people a day who are being diagnosed with COVID-19, he said.