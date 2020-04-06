Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus crisis

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis on Monday. Cuomo said Sunday that a slight dip in new COVID-19 deaths in New York over the last 24 hours may be a glimmer of hope that the spread is slowing.

The overall fatalities in the state climbed to nearly 4,200. Cuomo said it was too soon to determine whether the pandemic had reached its apex.

"We're looking at this seriously now, because by the data we could be either very near the apex, or the apex could be a plateau, and we could be on that plateau right now," Cuomo said Sunday. "We won't know until we see the next few days — does it go up, does it go down? — but that is what the statisticians will tell you today."

The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday - a small decrease compared to the 630 new fatalities announced the day before. ICU admissions and intubations were also down, the governor said, while the discharge rate from hospitals was rising.

Cuomo added that more cases are now being seen on Long Island.

"There is a shift to Long Island. Upstate New York is basically flat. And as Long Island grows, the percentage of cases in New York has reduced," Cuomo said.