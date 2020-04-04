Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 2,900 people in the state. There have now been more than 102,000 confirmed cases statewide – more than half of them in New York City.

On Friday, the governor called for resources from the across the country to be deployed to New York, saying it is "in crisis."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo said the only practical solution to the nationwide crisis as it continues to unfold is: "Focus on the emergency that is in front of you."

"Focus on the emergency at the place and time that is in front of you and then redeploy to the next situation," he said.

"I do not see any operational, practical alternative to dealing with this going forward."