Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over police violence and racial injustice. On Sunday, Cuomo warned restaurant and bar owners after reports came in from across the state of large gatherings where people were ignoring social distancing and not wearing masks.

"We have gotten 25,000 complaints, to the state, of businesses that are in violation of the reopening plan," said Cuomo. "We have never received more complaints in a shorter period of time."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Monday, June 15, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo said he would "reverse" course in regions where the state's reopening plan is not being followed. He also reminded police and protesters that they are required to wear masks.